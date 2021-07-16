India's top court to consider quashing sedition law

NEW DELHI • India's Supreme Court has agreed to examine whether the nation's colonial-era sedition law falls foul of the country's Constitution.

Chief Justice N. V. Ramana yesterday sought views from the federal government and the Attorney-General on petitions by activists and lawyers seeking to quash the law.

The law was used to silence the freedom movement under the British rule and "continuation of this law after 75 years is unfortunate", Justice Ramana, who heads a three-judge panel, said during the hearing.

States run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party have repeatedly been criticised for charging protesting students, farmers, activists, and journalists with the sedition law, which makes securing bail difficult.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice said the rate of successful convictions in sedition cases is very low, showing its possible misuse to suppress dissent.

The judges said they were concerned that the law carries "enormous power of misuse" but no accountability of the executive.

The court has not yet given a date for hearing the case.

India was in April downgraded to a "partly free" democracy for the first time since 1997 in an annual ranking of democracies by the US-government funded research group Freedom House.

The decline was partly "due to the frequent use of sedition and other charges in recent years to deter free speech, including discussion of a discriminatory citizenship law and the Covid-19 pandemic", the research group said in the report.

"Activists, Muslims, and members of other marginalised communities are routinely charged with sedition for criticising the government and its policies," it said.

