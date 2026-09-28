India’s top court calls for accountability over recent rape cases: Media reports

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Sexual violence is a major problem across India, with more than 80 rapes reported to police every day.

NEW DELHI – The Supreme Court of India on Sept 28 pushed for accountability over a recent spate of rape cases in the national capital and neighbouring districts, saying they reflected a “failure of law enforcement”, local media reported.

Hundreds of students protested in Delhi in September demanding better safety for women after a teenager said she was gang-raped by three men at a park in the city.

In August, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in a moving bus by the driver and conductor, local media reported.

The Supreme Court said public spaces, including parks and buses, could not become “high-risk” zones because of poor lighting and surveillance, and other basic facilities, legal news website Live Law reported.

The court said fixing accountability was necessary and directed its administration to file a public interest petition on the issue for the court to pursue, legal news website Bar and Bench said.

Sexual violence is a major problem across India, with more than 80 rapes reported to police every day, according to the National Crime Records Bureau.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta told a TV channel earlier in September that there had been lapses and vowed to improve security, while Delhi Police said it had increased “visible policing” and intensified patrolling. REUTERS