India’s tigers climb high as climate and human pressures rise

DEHRADUN, India – Tigers in India have been photographed in high-altitude mountains rarely seen before, with experts suggesting that relentless human pressure and a heating climate are driving them from traditional hunting grounds.

Researchers from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) said they were surprised that they were able to take “multiple pictures” of tigers in the mountains of Sikkim – the Indian state squeezed between Nepal, Bhutan and Tibet – including one snapped at 3,966m.

The camera traps were installed in “high-altitude regions to understand the impact of climate changes on large mammals”, said Dr Sandeep Tambe, ecologist and chief warden of Sikkim’s forest department.

WII researcher Pooja Pant said: “One of the major possible causes may be the impact of climate change and rising anthropogenic pressure.”

Tigers have been spotted in the colder higher mountains before.

In neighbouring Nepal, they have been spotted at a record 4,000m, according to the World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF).

As long as there is enough prey, tigers are usually expected to stay in warmer forests lower down. But they are now being seen more regularly at higher reaches.

While tigers are known to range over varied terrains and altitudes, the highest concentration of the big cats in the Corbett Tiger Reserve is in the foothills of the Himalayas, ranging from around 385m to 1,100m.

In India, a tiger had been spotted at 3,602m by a WWF team in Sikkim in 2019, while another in the state was spotted at 3,640m in 2023, said WWF director Anamitra Anurag Danda.

‘Tiger migration’

“It may be a range shift of tigers,” said geologist Pranabesh Sanyal, a leading tiger expert in Kolkata.

“In the past two decades, temperatures at high altitudes have warmed faster than at altitudes below 2,000m. Due to climate change, tiger migration is taking place.”

As global temperatures rise due to climate change, scientists have documented swathes of species shifting their ranges.

In January, the United Nation’s World Meteorological Organisation said the 2023 annual average global temperature was 1.45 deg C above pre-industrial levels (1850 to 1900) – the warmest year on record.

Scientists have warned that any rise above 1.5 deg C risks the collapse of ecosystems and the triggering of irreversible shifts in the climate system.