Mr Alamgir Sekh pulls out a white nylon sack from a corner of his unfinished house with bare brick and mortar walls. In it is the fruit of his week-long labour - clumps of human hair weighing a little more than 1kg.

Every day, the 38-year-old cycles across the Beldanga municipality region twisting his dugdugi - an hour-glass shaped percussion instrument - and calling out to women who keep aside precious strands of their hair that break while combing.