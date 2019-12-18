India's Supreme Court delays hearing on citizenship law pleas, police ban large gatherings in parts of capital

NEW DELHI (AP, AFP) - India's Supreme Court on Wednesday (Dec 18) postponed hearing pleas challenging the constitutionality of a new citizenship law that has sparked opposition and massive protests across the country. The court said it would consider the pleas on Jan. 22.

Authorities have also imposed an emergency law banning large gatherings in parts of India’s capital New Delhi after 12 policemen were injured in protests against the law.

The new law applies to Hindus, Christians and other religious minorities who are in India illegally but can demonstrate religious persecution in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. It does not apply to Muslims.

Critics say that the new law is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist-led government's agenda to marginalise India's 200 million Muslims and that it goes against the spirit of the country's secular constitution. Modi has defended it as a humanitarian gesture.

Its passage last week follows a contentious citizenship registry process in northeastern India's Assam state intended to weed out people who entered the country illegally. Nearly 2 million people in Assam were excluded from the list, about half Hindu and half Muslim, and have been asked to prove their citizenship or else be considered foreign. India is building a detention centre for some of the tens of thousands of people the courts are expected to ultimately determine have entered illegally.

University students across India have been leading a campaign to have the citizenship law overturned.

A day after intense protests rocked Delhi, police banned gatherings of more than four people in some Muslim-dominated areas in the megacity’s northeast. “In view of the protests on Tuesday prohibitory orders have been issued,” a police official told AFP.

Police fired tear gas after thousands of protesters threw stones and set fire to at least two buses and a police outpost in Delhi’s Seelampur district. At least 21 people, including 12 policemen, were injured in the clashes.Six people were arrested for rioting and arson, police said on Wednesday.

Another six people were arrested in eastern West Bengal state for hurling a bomb at policemen in Howrah city on Tuesday that injured seven officers. Howrah police commissioner Gaurav Sharma told AFP his officers were attacked when they went to arrest protesters who vandalised a railway station.

More protests were planned later Wednesday across several states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. Authorities have imposed internet blackouts and used force to shut down rallies and sit-ins, but protesters have vowed to keep up their fight until the law is revoked.

On Sunday, marches by students at New Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh descended into chaos when police fired tear gas and beat unarmed protesters with wooden sticks.

Scores of students were injured. Police say they acted with restraint.

The police response to the protests has drawn widespread condemnation.