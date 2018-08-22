India's Sidhu shrugs off attacks for hugging Pakistan army chief

NEW DELHI (AFP) - India's cricketer-turned politician Navjot Sidhu on Tuesday (Aug 21) hit back at critics attacking him for hugging the army chief of rival Pakistan, saying he just got emotional.

A former Test opener, Sidhu crossed over to neighbouring Pakistan after being invited by his cricketer friend Imran Khan to the latter's swearing-in ceremony as prime minister on Saturday.

Pictures of Sidhu hugging Pakistan army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and sharing the front row with the head of Pakistan-administered Kashmir Masood Khan were splashed all over Indian media.

The images were seized upon by opposition leaders, who called Sidhu's actions shameful and accused him of compromising the nation's dignity.

The chief minister of northern Punjab state where Sidhu is a minister said it was wrong of his Cabinet colleague to show affection for the army chief when "Indian soldiers were being killed every day".

The Himalayan region of Kashmir is at the heart of the decades long conflict between the nuclear-armed foes, with both sides laying claim to the conflict-riven territory.

Ties - including sports and cultural contacts - plummeted after the 2008 militant attacks in Mumbai, which New Delhi blames on Pakistani militant groups.

Dear Navjot Singh Sidhu,



life is not a COMEDY SHOW



Don’t you know that the Pakistani Army Chief you have embraced

is a murderer who killed Indian brothers using terrorists?



Have some shame Sidhu,

Have some shame... pic.twitter.com/1sDOGPUIKx — Mahesh Vikram Hegde (@mvmeet) August 18, 2018

What a Shameless man Congress Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu is he Hugged Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in #ImranKhan 's PM Oath Ceremony. So Mr Rahul Gandhi your Minister is Hugging Pakistani Army Chief what do you want to Say @RahulGandhi & @divyaspandana? 😠😡 pic.twitter.com/WIdwjZmd3Q — Anmol 🇮🇳 (@OriginalAnmol) August 18, 2018

Sidhu, 54, said he could not control his emotions after Bajwa said he wanted peace and that he was considering opening a corridor from India to a historic Sikh pilgrimage site in Pakistan.

"For me, this was a very emotional moment and there was a feeling of affection. After that brief moment, there was no meeting (between us)," Sidhu told reporters.

"It just lasted a minute maybe. So I am sad and there is a bit of disappointment on this front."

Imran Khan too batted for Sidhu while thanking him for making the trip.

"He was an ambassador of peace and was given amazing love and affection by the people of Pakistan," Khan said via Twitter on Tuesday.

"Those in India who targeted him are doing a great disservice to peace in the subcontinent - without peace our people cannot progress."

I want to thank Sidhu for coming to Pakistan for my oath taking. He was an ambassador of peace & was given amazing love & affection by ppl of Pakistan. Those in India who targeted him are doing a gt disservice to peace in the subcontinent - without peace our ppl cannot progress — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 21, 2018

A doughty opening batsman, Sidhu is remembered for famously hitting Shane Warne to all corners of the pitch at the start of the great Australian spinner's Test career.

With his razor-sharp wit and colourful turbans - usually paired with a matching blazer-pocket handkerchief - Sidhu forged a successful career as a pundit after retirement before also becoming a gameshow host.