India's ruling BJP tries to get foot in door in Kerala state election

It is pitching itself as 'third alternative' and has hedged its bets by falling back on PM Modi

Ms Veena George (right), a Communist legislator, speaking to workers about livelihood and pensions in Pathanamthitta. Campaigning for re-election in a district that was the epicentre of the Sabarimala protests in 2018, Ms George said she respected people's faith, but "would rather speak of rainwater harvesting, roads, food security and housing".ST PHOTO: ROHINI MOHAN
Rohini Mohan‍  India Correspondent In Pathanamthitta, Kerala
  • Published
    1 hour ago
As Kerala in south India gets ready to vote for a new state government next Tuesday, it grapples with several firsts that have national impact: a global pandemic, returning expatriates and religious debate in the mainstream. The main battle is between the Communist-led alliance in power now, and the opposing Congress-led alliance, but new challengers are wooing voters like never before.

Mr Krishnan Pillai leapt off the motorbike he had parked beside a wall adorned with the painting of a saffron lotus, the symbol of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 30, 2021, with the headline 'India's ruling BJP tries to get foot in door in Kerala state election'. Subscribe
