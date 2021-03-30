India's ruling BJP tries to get foot in door in Kerala state election

As Kerala in south India gets ready to vote for a new state government next Tuesday, it grapples with several firsts that have national impact: a global pandemic, returning expatriates and religious debate in the mainstream. The main battle is between the Communist-led alliance in power now, and the opposing Congress-led alliance, but new challengers are wooing voters like never before.

Mr Krishnan Pillai leapt off the motorbike he had parked beside a wall adorned with the painting of a saffron lotus, the symbol of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).