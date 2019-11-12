India's richest state out of BJP's control

MUMBAI • In a setback, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party has decided not to form the government in the western state of Maharashtra - the country's richest - leaving opposition groups scrambling yesterday to cobble together an alliance.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party in Maharashtra's state election last month, and was expected to comfortably retain power with the help of its regional ally, the Shiv Sena party.

But infighting between the BJP and the Shiv Sena, which has gone on for a fortnight, has culminated in the allies parting ways, dealing the first major political blow to Mr Modi's ruling party since it retained power with a landslide victory in the May general election.

On Sunday, the BJP's state president, Mr Chandrakant Patil, said his party had decided not to form the state government in Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena, which is still officially part of a ruling alliance led by the BJP, is now trying to form the government in Maharashtra with the support of opposition parties, a senior party official said yesterday.

"We have (the) required numbers to form the government and we will prove it," said the Shiv Sena official, who declined to be named.

In a tweet yesterday, the Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, the federal Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, also said he was quitting the Modi government.

While the BJP and Shiv Sena share Hindu nationalist sentiments, Shiv Sena's political base in Maharashtra is the Hindu Marathi community.

Maharashtra - home to India's financial capital Mumbai - has a 288-member assembly, meaning that Shiv Sena, which won 56 seats, will need the support of other parties to be able to come to power.

Leaders from the opposition Congress Party and Nationalist Congress Party were meeting separately yesterday to decide on the possibility of an alliance with the Shiv Sena.

If no single party or alliance is able to form a government, then the state could be put under the direct supervision of the federal government until fresh elections are called.

REUTERS