India's retirees tap savings, eat less as living costs soar

NEW DELHI (REUTERS) - T.L. Wali, a 66-year-old lawyer in Delhi's high court, had been looking forward to retirement.

But with India's living costs soaring, he is now forced to dip into his savings and will need to keep working longer just to pay for medicine, travel and household expenses.

"I can't even think about retired life," he told Reuters at a postal bank, where he had come to withdraw funds.

Mr Wali has cut back on fruit, eating out and visits to relatives. He estimates his income is now less than half what it was before Covid-19 struck, with clients unable to pay what they did before the pandemic and his savings yielding less interest in inflation-adjusted terms.

While better off than many his age, inflation has forced Mr Wali and millions of other elderly Indians to make tough choices.

Sharply rising prices are hitting older people the world over as global supply problems caused by the pandemic - and made worse by the Ukraine war - propel food and fuel costs higher.

In India, meagre state pensions mean only a minority of retirees can afford proper healthcare with nearly 15 million of those aged 60 and above - around 10 per cent of the total - nearly homeless.

India's headline inflation hit an eight-year high of 7.79 per cent in April.

Food items, which account for nearly half of the consumer price index, have jumped, with wheat, edible oil, vegetables, fruits, meat and tea up by between 10 per cent and 25 per cent in a year.

Cooking gas and petrol prices climbed more than 40 per cent.

"Inflation is the biggest blow to older people," said Mr Anupama Datta, director at the HelpAge India charity, which estimates that nearly 90 million of 138 million people aged 60 years or more are working in order to earn enough to live on.

India's central bank warns elevated inflation will persist at least until September.