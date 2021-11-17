India's radical 2016 move to curb 'black money' yields mixed results

India five years ago removed 86 per cent of its banknotes in circulation, in a radical measure to "break the grip of corruption and black money".

The government had said then that the Nov 8, 2016, move to abolish all 500-and 1,000-rupee notes (S$9 to S$18 in today's value) would help weed out counterfeit currency and clamp down on terrorist financing.

But today, the legacy of the exercise is mixed, with data so far even indicating that it failed to achieve the targeted outcomes of reducing corruption and stamping out counterfeit currency.

The government had expected the demonetisation move would wipe out as much as four trillion rupees of "black money" - unaccounted wealth generated through legal and illegal means, and otherwise legal income that is not recorded for tax purposes.

But Reserve Bank of India data in 2018 showed 99.3 per cent of the invalidated money came back into the banking system, establishing how demonetisation essentially failed to rein in corruption and unaccounted wealth.

"The fundamental flaw with demonetisation was to believe black means cash," said economist Arun Kumar, the Malcolm Adiseshiah chair professor at the Institute of Social Sciences in Delhi.

"This assumption was completely erroneous."

The noted scholar on India's shadow economy estimates that cash accounts for less than 1 per cent of India's "black wealth", which can take other forms, such as capital held abroad, undervalued real estate or jewellery - assets that were not targeted through the demonetisation.

Neither has the process of illicit income generation - for example, through under-invoicing revenue and over-invoicing costs - been curtailed since 2016.

"Squeezing out cash eliminates neither black wealth nor does it eliminate black income generation," added Professor Kumar, whose research suggests that the share of illicit income could be as high as 62 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

The shock move five years ago caused great distress to Indians, with millions queueing for countless hours outside banks to exchange or deposit their old money, and crippled businesses that relied heavily on cash.

Today, the move appeared to have had little impact on India's shadow economy.

A key parameter to measure the extent of a country's shadow economy is by the ratio of its tax collection to economic output, or GDP. This indicates tax compliance.

While the direct tax-to-GDP ratio increased marginally to 5.98 per cent in 2017-18 compared with the previous financial year that witnessed demonetisation, this share fell to 5.1 per cent in 2019-20.

Another key target of demonetisation was to eliminate counterfeit currency. In 2016, its quantum in circulation was estimated to be just four billion of the 15.4 trillion rupees held in 500-and 1,000-rupee notes that were withdrawn.

Prof Kumar told The Straits Times: "You don't create such a huge crisis in the economy to take out just around 0.025 per cent counterfeit currency."

Moreover, the value of fake Indian currency seized by the authorities has increased since 2017.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, fake currency seized in 2020 was worth more than 921 million rupees, against around 159 million rupees in 2016.

The government's view that abolishing the big notes in 2016 would reduce terrorist financing has not panned out either.

The number of terrorist events in Jammu and Kashmir rose from 322 in 2016 to 614 two years later.

The demonetisation was later billed by the government as an initiative to transform India into a cashless economy. But, even on this count, the move has floundered.

Cash reserves with the public for the fortnight ending Oct 8 this year stood at a record high of 28.3 trillion rupees - up 57.48 per cent since Nov 4, 2016.

The fifth anniversary of demonetisation passed without official fanfare last week, with the government arguing that demonetisation helped to increase tax compliance and formalise the economy.

Indeed, where demonetisation certainly has helped is in lending a fillip to digital transactions that were growing even before 2016.

Transactions using India's Unified Payments Interface, an instant real-time payment system, were up from 290,000 in November 2016 to 4.2 billion last month.

Ms Karuna Gopal of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's women's wing, who is in charge of policy and research, told ST that demonetisation was still a "work in progress".

In addition to unearthing unaccounted money, demonetisation, she argued, has led to wider and longer-term "intangible" benefits, such as greater transparency in real estate and jewellery transactions.

"Demonetisation was a vision for a corruption-free India. Now, when you draw such a vision you certainly keep very high targets, that's how you nudge yourself into performance," she said.

"Demonetisation... you cannot just look at that, you need to look at the whole scenario," added Ms Gopal, explaining how the government has brought in other anti-corruption measures.