India's power crisis looks set to continue for months

NEW DELHI • A power crisis in India that is delivering hours-long blackouts, halting manufacturing lines and triggering street protests is forecast to continue for months, adding pressure on the nation's economic rebound.

Electricity outages and curbs have spread across more than half of all states and the nation's coal-dominated energy system is expected to come under further strain as power demand tops a recent record high in the coming weeks.

Even with a temporary reprieve from a blistering heatwave that has delivered temperatures as high as 46 deg C, households and businesses face ongoing disruptions as coal stockpiles shrink at power plants and fuel imports falter on prices that have surged since the war in Ukraine began.

"It's becoming a difficult situation," Mr Sumant Sinha, chairman of ReNew Energy Global, a supplier of wind and solar power in India, said in an interview. "The whole summer will be a test."

High coal and oil prices threaten to add to inflationary pressures that prompted India's central bank to make a surprise move on Wednesday to lift its key policy rate.

Power curbs will also hit India's already faltering rebound in industrial production.

Production of coal, the fossil fuel that accounts for more than 70 per cent of India's electricity generation, has failed to keep pace with unprecedented energy demand from the heatwave and the country's post-pandemic industrial revival.

Logistics snarls, including a lack of railway carriages to transport the fuel from mines to power plants, are exacerbating the shortages.

"If power supply is curtailed to the industrial sector, it could delay the recovery in the manufacturing sector by at least one more quarter," said Ms Aditi Nayar, an economist with ICRA.

Stockpiles at coal-fired power stations have tumbled more than 14 per cent since the start of last month, leaving about 100 plants with critical supply levels, according to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.

Reserves are forecast to shrink further on high demand, and that will be followed by a monsoon season from July. Monsoon rains triggered a power crisis last year - which also caused widespread electricity curbs - when coal mines and roads were flooded, hampering production and shipments.

"If coal stockpiles continue to deplete at this rate, we're going to see a full-blown power crisis across the country," said Mr Shailendra Dubey, chairman at the All India Power Engineers Federation, an advocacy body that produces energy policy suggestions.

Electricity demand hit a record 207.1 gigawatts (GW) last Friday and is expected to rise to 220GW within the next two months, according to India's Power Ministry.

Average spot power prices at Indian Energy Exchange have jumped to about 10 rupees (18 Singapore cents) a kilowatt hour, almost triple the average in January, and have been capped by the industry regulator.

At least 16 of India's 28 states have been grappling with power outages of between two and 10 hours a day, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday in a Twitter message, before conditions eased in some areas.

Anger over patchy electricity supplies prompted protests across the northern state of Punjab - India's top grain producer - over the weekend, with farmers blockading roads as they appealed for a minimum of eight hours of power a day for agricultural use.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is not yet facing major new dissent, the economy is under pressure from high energy prices, rising inflation and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, including low employment, said Ms Shumita Deveshwar, senior director of India research at TS Lombard.

"These have the potential to become bigger political issues in the longer term," she said. "If the coal crisis continues for an extended period, it will add to the pressure."

