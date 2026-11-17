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ONGC has cordoned off an area within a 500m radius of the well, diverted traffic and temporarily disconnected power supply as part of its safety measures.

BENGALURU – India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) said it began operations to control a gas leak at a well in Andhra Pradesh state’s Konaseema district on Nov 17 , evacuating nearby residents and diverting highway traffic as a precaution.

The incident occurred during workover operations at the well at around 5am local time on Nov 17 , the company said.

ONGC did not immediately give details about how many people had been affected.

The authorities have moved residents from the surrounding area to safer locations as a precaution, while the police and fire services personnel have been deployed at the site to oversee emergency response operations.

The district administration urged residents not to use electrical equipment or open flames in the gas-affected area, warning of potential ignition risks, the Collector’s office said in a post on X.

ONGC has cordoned off an area within a 500m radius of the well, diverted traffic and temporarily disconnected power supply as part of its safety measures, the company said.

Gas concentration monitoring at the well site showed zero concentration at monitored locations at the time of assessment, although continuous monitoring and precautionary measures remain in place, ONGC said. REUTERS