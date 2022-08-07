India's newest budget carrier Akasa begins commercial operations

Akasa will compete directly with other budget carriers like IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoFirst. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
29 sec ago
Published
29 min ago

MUMBAI (REUTERS) - India's newest budget carrier Akasa Air, which is backed by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, began commercial operations on Sunday (Aug 7) with a maiden flight from the financial capital of Mumbai to the city of Ahmedabad.

Starting from Sunday, Akasa Air will operate weekly flights from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, a commercial hub in the neighbouring state of Gujarat, the company said in a statement.

"We want to serve our country by creating strong transportation links which are the underpinning of any economic growth engine," Mr Vinay Dube, founder and chief executive officer of the airline said in the statement.

Mr Jhunjhunwala, known as "India's Warren Buffett", has teamed up with former Jet Airways CEO Dube and former IndiGo head Aditya Ghosh to set up Akasa.

Akasa, which has a total of 72 Boeing planes on order, will compete directly with other budget carriers like IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoFirst.

Domestic air travel in India has made a sharp recovery this year with airlines flying over 57 million passengers in the first half, up 238 per cent from last year, government data showed.

More On This Topic
India's IndiGo to add a third ramp for faster turnaround times amid growing competition
Airline safety comes under focus in India after series of snags

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top