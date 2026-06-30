India’s New Delhi to ban new gas-powered scooters, trucks to fight pollution

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Every winter, as cold temperatures trap emissions from traffic, construction and crop burning, New Delhi’s skyline turns a toxic gray.

NEW DELHI – India’s capital New Delhi will ban new petrol- and natural gas-fuelled two-wheelers and small trucks from its roads over the next two years in one of the most aggressive moves yet by an Indian state to curb air pollution.

India’s capital will issue license plates only to electric small trucks and three-wheeler passenger carriers from Jan 1, 2027, and two-wheelers from April 1, 2028, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on X on June 29 after the Cabinet approved the new 150 billion rupee (S$2.05 billion) EV policy.

Electric cars and utility vehicles priced up to 3 million rupees will be exempt from road tax and registration fees under the plan.

Every winter, as cold temperatures trap emissions from traffic, construction and crop burning, New Delhi’s skyline turns a toxic gray.

Vehicle emissions, according to the state, account for roughly 23 per cent of the city’s air pollution.

The new EV policy marks one of the most significant city-level pushes for electrification in India, said Tarun Mehta, chief executive officer at electric scooter maker Ather Energy.

“What stands out is not just the scale of the investment, but the way the policy has been designed. The combination of incentives, phased electrification mandates and charging infrastructure creates a very strong foundation.”

Still, the plan could disrupt sales of one of India’s biggest-selling vehicle categories, with the 2028 deadline leaving manufacturers little time to scale up electric two-wheeler lineups, dealerships and charging networks at once.

The country’s largest automaker lobby had previously pushed back against this provision after the draft was released in April, Autocar reported.

Under the new policy, incentives for consumers buying EVs would roll out from July, which includes a cash subsidy of 30,000 rupees for the purchase of electric two-wheelers during the first year, and 50,000 rupees for electric three-wheelers.

Hybrid vehicles aren’t eligible for subsidies, while small electric trucks will qualify for an incentive of 100,000 in the first year.

It also allows up to 100,000 rupees for scrapping old vehicles across categories for EVs.

The sector is among a fast-growing category but still accounts for a small share of India’s automobile sector.

Delhi is one of the country’s largest EV markets and leads in early adoption. BLOOMBERG