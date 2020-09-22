India's new coronavirus infections at lowest in almost a month

NEW DELHI (REUTERS, THE STATESMAN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - India reported 75,083 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to federal health data released on Tuesday (Sept 22), the lowest daily tally in almost a month.

There were 1,053 deaths over the same period, taking the total tally of deaths to 88,935.

With 101,468 patients recovering from the disease in the last 24 hours, India has recorded its highest single day recovery, according to Ministry of Health.

This is the fourth day when the number of daily recoveries is more than the daily cases recorded in the country.

There have been 5.6 million cases in total in the country, second only behind the United States.

Maharastra is the state worst hit by the pandemic, with 1,224,380 cases and 33,015 deaths recorded to date.

The total Covid-19 caseload of Delhi, after recording 2,548 new cases in the last 24 hours, now stands at 249,259 with 5,014 fatalities.