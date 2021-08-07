India's move to scrap retrospective tax law will help businesses: Experts

India's decision to scrap a law that taxed companies retrospectively - resulting in legal wrangles worth billions of dollars - is a much-required course correction that will help improve its business climate, said analysts.

The move is expected to help the government extricate itself from legal cases filed by businesses such as British multinational telecom firm Vodafone and British oil and gas company Cairn Energy, against retrospective tax demands.

Yesterday, the Lower House of Parliament passed the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021, which removes retrospective taxation of indirect transfer of Indian assets prior to May 2012. The Bill now goes to the Upper House and will next require presidential approval.

The scrapping of this tax has been a long-time demand of businesses, with analysts saying it had dented India's image over the past decade.

"It recognises the importance of certainty in tax laws which is a key factor in ensuring confidence in India as an attractive investment destination," said Mr Pranav Satya, partner of Ernst & Young India.

Mr Rishi Sahai, managing director and co-founder of Cogence Advisors, called it a pragmatic move that addresses the concerns of many foreign investors.

He said it would help resolve at least 17 disputes of tax payments amounting to between 500 billion and 600 billion rupees (S$9 billion to S$11 billion) or more.

"Retrospective tax demands under the law in high-profile cases with Vodafone, Cairn Energy had led to aggressive high-profile legal challenges from these companies and soured the investment climate even before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government came to power in 2014," he said.

The law was introduced in 2012 by the previous Congress-led government. It was seen then to be controversial and had spooked foreign investors while casting a shadow over the stability of India's regulatory environment.

When the Modi government came to power, it said it would not implement the Act but stopped short of scrapping the law even as it remained entangled in the legal cases.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Parliament yesterday: "Keeping up the commitment of BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) that we don't believe in the retrospective application of tax, we are fulfilling that word by bringing this amendment."

The decision is also seen to have been fuelled by a French tribunal last month that allowed the freezing of 20 Indian government properties in Paris to enforce a US$1.7 billion (S$2.3 billion) arbitration award to Cairn Energy.

Vodafone had also won a case in an international arbitration tribunal, which ruled that India's US$2 billion tax claim on the company was illegal.

Under the Bill, tax demands will be nullified if companies withdraw litigation and give an undertaking that they will no longer claim damages.

Mr Satya said it remained to be seen how the companies will respond to these conditions, "especially in cases where the taxpayer may have already succeeded in being awarded costs, damages".

He added: "One of the issues that may come up in case of a refund of taxes already collected will be that while the refund of tax may be in Indian rupees, the overseas taxpayer may receive a much smaller dollar amount in view of the current exchange rate versus the exchange rate at the time when taxes were originally collected."

The government's decision comes at a time when the Indian economy, like others around the world, has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic. It contracted by 7.3 per cent in the fiscal year 2020 to 2021, with the government seeking to attract foreign investment.