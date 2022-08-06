India's laws against money laundering draw flak

A decision by India's Supreme Court to uphold the powers of the country's financial crime investigation agency has drawn flak, with legal experts concerned that the authorities can continue to detain suspects without bail on weak evidence.

It has also stoked fears that critics of the government, including the opposition, may be targeted under amended laws.

The Supreme Court on July 27 dismissed more than 100 petitions against amendments to The Prevention of Money Laundering Act, including some made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in 2019.

One controversial provision effectively presumes the guilt of persons accused of money laundering. Another gives the Enforcement Directorate (ED) powers to arrest people and seize assets without judicial oversight.

The amended laws also make it virtually impossible for arrested persons to get bail, as they will have to prove their innocence even before their trial.

Confessions made to ED officers in an inquiry can now be used against the accused - an extraordinary power that even the Indian police force does not have.

Mr Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government claims the amendments were necessary to strengthen the ED's ability to investigate serious financial crimes.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the ruling had "made it amply clear that agencies don't do anything which is illegal and unconstitutional".

But law professor Upendra Baxi of the University of Warwick wrote in The Indian Express that prosecuting the "serious crime" of money laundering cannot "relieve states of the responsibility of fair trial and of complying with due process, justice, and human rights in the administration of criminal justice".

The Modi government has used the law and the ED, which operates under the Ministry of Finance, more vigorously than its predecessors.

Between 2004 and 2014, when the Congress party was in power, the ED carried out 112 searches, according to an official response in Parliament.