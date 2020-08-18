India's interior minister back in hospital after recovering from Covid-19

MUMBAI (REUTERS, XINHUA) - India's interior minister Amit Shah was hospitalised again on Tuesday (Aug 18) after complaining of fatigue and body ache, four days after he said he had recovered from Covid-19.

Mr Shah, a close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the virtual No. 2 in his Cabinet, was admitted to the government-run All India Institute for Medical Sciences in the capital New Delhi, the hospital said in a statement.

"He is comfortable and continuing his work from the hospital," it said, adding that he had tested negative for Covid-19.

India has reported the world's third-largest number of coronavirus infections after the United States and Brazil, with cases topping 50,000 every day since July 30.

India's cases jumped by 55,079 on Tuesday, taking the total to 2.7 million, while deaths rose by 876 to a total of 51,797.

According to government data, there are still 673,166 active cases across India, even as 1,977,779 have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.

Over the past few weeks, the Indian government's focus has been on ramping up on testing of samples.