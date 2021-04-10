India's hardest-hit state battles vaccine shortages

MUMBAI • Leading hospitals in Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state in the pandemic, halted vaccinations yesterday, citing shortages as infections across the country crossed 13 million and set a new daily record.

The nation of 1.3 billion is confronting a ferocious second wave that has triggered its fastest infection rate since the pandemic began, with nearly 132,000 cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

In financial hub Mumbai, 25 out of 71 private hospitals administering jabs have run out of supplies.

The situation at government-run inoculation centres was not much better, with a giant field hospital turning away people arriving for their first dose yesterday.

Health workers at the huge Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital vaccinated only about 180 people before stocks ran out.

"Most hospitals in Mumbai will exhaust their supplies by the end of the day," Dr Mangala Gomare, who oversees the city's vaccination programme, said yesterday.

The city authorities said the shortage was "due to non-receipt of stocks" from the national government as India faces major supply snags. States on average have just over five days of stock left, according to Health Ministry data.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE