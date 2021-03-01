India's fake degree scandal reflects poor regulation of higher education

It is a lucrative business and even when corrupt practices are widely known, the authorities can be slow to act

A screenshot of Manav Bharti University's website. Investigators say the university in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh sold degrees through agents to students in 17 states.
Rohini Mohan‍ India Correspondent In Bangalore  
  • Published
    1 hour ago
An Indian private university has been accused of selling tens of thousands of degrees for money over a decade, in the latest illustration of corruption in the country's higher education system.

Investigators say that Manav Bharti University in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh sold degrees through agents to students in 17 states for cash payments ranging from 100,000 rupees (S$1,810) to 300,000 rupees. Singapore's Ministry of Manpower is also investigating 15 work pass holders who had declared qualifications from this university in their applications.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 01, 2021, with the headline 'India's fake degree scandal reflects poor regulation of higher education'.
