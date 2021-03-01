India's fake degree scandal reflects poor regulation of higher education

An Indian private university has been accused of selling tens of thousands of degrees for money over a decade, in the latest illustration of corruption in the country's higher education system.

Investigators say that Manav Bharti University in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh sold degrees through agents to students in 17 states for cash payments ranging from 100,000 rupees (S$1,810) to 300,000 rupees. Singapore's Ministry of Manpower is also investigating 15 work pass holders who had declared qualifications from this university in their applications.