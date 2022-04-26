India's EV boom falters as manufacturers recall 7,000 e-scooters after fatal fires

Manufacturers have had to recall nearly 7,000 electric scooters so far. PHOTO: REUTERS
India Correspondent
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
BANGALORE - The Indian government has launched a probe into the safety of domestically made electric scooters after three people were killed in fires involving such vehicles.

Manufacturers have had to recall nearly 7,000 electric scooters so far.

