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The security issue, and the fix, come months ahead of elections in key Indian states.

MUMBAI – A security flaw in India’s Election Commission (ECI) website that was allowing access to sensitive personal details and documents of some voters has been fixed, after Reuters discovered the vulnerability and alerted the institution.

Researchers said the flaw, which Reuters is the first to report, could have been easily abused.

The security issue, and the fix, come months ahead of elections in key Indian states, including the most populous, Uttar Pradesh, and while the ECI is facing growing public anger over a contentious drive to update voter lists.

Opposition parties and activists have said the drive has disenfranchised millions of voters to the benefit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The ECI says it has complied with all regulations, while the BJP argues opposition groups are misleading the country after failing to win elections.

A Reuters review over more than a month of the ECI’s website showed that when a voter logged into their account and requested a telephone call with their local electoral officer, the network tab in an ordinary browser’s developer tools, opened with a simple right click, started showing the reference number of the form submitted online to enrol as voters or update their information.

On using those reference numbers to book the call, the same network details started revealing personal information such as the name, phone number, email, date of birth and address of the user, and even file paths to identification documents like passports that were submitted.

Such details were not otherwise visible on the browser’s main screen, which pointed to a vulnerability in the website’s code, said Indian security researchers Karan Saini and Ehraz Ahmed, who reviewed the Reuters findings step by step on the ECI website.

The bigger concern, researchers said, was the reference numbers followed a predictable pattern, meaning hackers could guess them, and automate downloads of large amounts of data.

A lay user is unlikely to follow such steps while requesting a call, but cybercriminals could, and also automate the steps to harvest data in bulk and abuse it, they said.

Reuters first shared its findings and sought comment from the ECI and its three commissioners on Oct 26, but they did not respond despite repeated requests.

On Nov 26 , an ECI spokesman said the commission’s information technology division had been asked to look into the findings.

Hours later, the vulnerability was fixed, with sensitive fields, including personal details and file paths, redacted, according to a Reuters review and the two researchers.

The security researchers confirmed the fix effectively blocked any abuse of the data.

‘No system completely secure’

Reuters could not determine whether the flaw had been exploited or how long it had existed or how many voters could have been affected.

The call-booking feature, in which Reuters detected the security flaw, was introduced in June 2025.

It was also not known if any hacker had harvested the data or abused it.

India has around a billion voters and any of them can log in to the ECI website using their voter ID or mobile numbers.

The BJP did not respond to a request for comment.

Pawan Khera, a spokesperson for the Indian National Congress, the main opposition party, told Reuters on Nov 26 that the findings were “deeply alarming”.

“In the context of elections, the exposure of voters’ personal information can facilitate targeted intimidation, profiling, voter suppression and the manipulation of vulnerable communities,” he said.

Told about the findings, former Indian election commissioner Ashok Lavasa said the flaw appeared to be inadvertent, saying “You don’t collect all this information so that you can put it in the public domain”.

The privacy policy on the ECI’s website says while “reasonable efforts” are made to protect the data, “no system can be guaranteed to be completely secure”.

The ECI has previously faced scrutiny over how it manages its digital platform.

The Hindu newspaper reported in October that an audit by a civic-tech group found access to certain voter details could be switched on or off centrally for state election officials.

In 2019, security researcher Saini found ECI’s online voter search portal was exposing some voters’ personal details via the browser’s network tab, a flaw that was fixed following media reporting on it.

Documents of reporter

In the flaw that Reuters found, the browser’s network tab, opened by a simple right click to access the form reference number, also revealed file paths of documents uploaded by the voter.

Given the predictable pattern the form numbers followed, the security researchers said cybercriminals could have downloaded personal identification documents like passports or national identity cards using simple web-based tools freely available online that required only basic coding knowledge.

A Reuters reporter was able to download a copy of his national identification card using the steps.

The researchers said cybercriminals could go a step further, using the pattern of numbers to download documents of other voters.

“The knowledge of how a browser generally requests documents from the server, combined with disclosed file paths, could have allowed a criminal to download these documents,” Saini said.

“The server only appeared to check whether a user is logged in, not whether they’re authorised to see a particular document,” he added.

Ahmed said he found it shocking that such a “basic vulnerability” existed.

“I don’t know how they did not adapt to even basic security standards after so many developments in artificial intelligence and technology,” he said. REUTERS