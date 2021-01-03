India's drug experts give nod for emergency use of AstraZeneca, local vaccines

NEW DELHI • Experts at India's drug regulators have recommended for emergency use two coronavirus vaccines, one developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and the other backed by a state-run institute, the government said yesterday.

A government minister said earlier that the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine - produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - had been given the green light on Friday, paving the way for a huge immunisation campaign in the world's second-most-populous country.

The government said the final decision on the two vaccines would be made by the chief of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). That process is expected to be a formality, given the urgency for a vaccine in the country with the highest number of coronavirus infections in the world after the United States.

The other vaccine, known as Covaxin, has been developed locally by Bharat Biotech and the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research. Citing sources, Reuters reported on Friday that the shot could be approved, though little is known about the results of its clinical trials.

"Grant of permission for restricted use in emergency situation in public interest as an abundant precaution, in clinical trial mode, specially in the context of infection by mutant strains," the government cited the experts' recommendation for Covaxin, referring to the new strain of the virus first detected in Britain.

For the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, the approval was "subject to multiple regulatory conditionalities", it said, without giving details.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters earlier that two other vaccines were waiting to be approved - Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D and Russia's Sputnik V, which are both on trial in India.

"India is perhaps the only country where four vaccines are getting ready," he said.

The CDSCO is expected to announce the dosage and other details about the shot later. SII had applied for a two full-dose regime about 28 days apart. The country hopes to inoculate 300 million of its 1.35 billion people in the first six to eight months of this year.

REUTERS