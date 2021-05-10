India's daily virus deaths near record, as calls for nationwide lockdown mount

MUMBAI • India's Covid-19 deaths rose by more than 4,000 for a second consecutive day yesterday as calls for a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus mounted.

India's Health Ministry reported 4,092 fatalities over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 242,362. New cases rose by 403,738, just shy of the record and increasing the total since the start of the pandemic to 22.3 million.

India has been hit hard by a second Covid-19 wave with cases and deaths hitting record highs every other day. With an acute shortage of oxygen and beds in many hospitals, and morgues and crematoriums overflowing, experts have said the actual numbers of Covid-19 cases and fatalities could be far higher.

Yesterday, India's capital extended its lockdown for another week and adopted stricter restrictions. The lockdown, which had been set to end today after being extended several times, will now run through the early morning of May 17, New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in an online briefing.

Dining-in at restaurants will remain prohibited, shopping malls will continue to be shut and employees of businesses outside of essential services will be required to keep working from home. Metro services will be stopped as an additional measure.

"The stricter the lockdown, the faster we will be able to control" the virus, Mr Kejriwal said.

But pressure is mounting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a nationwide lockdown similar to the one imposed during the first wave last year.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), the umbrella body for all conventional doctors and surgeons, called for a "complete, well-planned, pre-announced" lockdown across the country instead of "sporadic" night curfews and restrictions imposed by states for a few days at a time.

"IMA is astonished to see the extreme lethargy and inappropriate actions from the Ministry of Health in combating the agonising crisis born out of the devastating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic," it said in a statement on Saturday.

Mr Modi has already been battling criticism for allowing a huge gathering at a religious festival and holding large election rallies over the past two months even though Covid-19 cases were surging.

India on Saturday reported its highest-ever single-day Covid-19 death toll of 4,187 fatalities. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates that India will see one million Covid-19 deaths by August.

Support has been pouring in from around the world in the form of oxygen cylinders and concentrators, ventilators and other medical equipment for overwhelmed hospitals.

