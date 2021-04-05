India's daily coronavirus infections hit 6-month high

NEW DELHI • India's Covid-19 tally rose to 12,485,509 yesterday with 93,249 new cases reported across the country, the highest daily number since September last year.

According to the latest figures from the federal health ministry, 513 people have died from Covid-19 since Saturday morning, taking the total death toll to 164,623. There are still 691,597 active cases in the country, while 11,629,289 people have been discharged from hospitals after medical treatment.

There was an increase of 32,688 active cases during the previous 24 hours, out of which the maximum cases were reported from the south-western state of Maharashtra, which announced new restrictions yesterday.

India's richest state said it would impose stringent curbs from today, a state minister said. The state will shut down malls, cinema halls, bars and restaurants and impose a complete lockdown on weekends, Mr Nawab Malik told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

In January, the number of daily cases in the country came down to below 10,000. India's nationwide vaccination drive kicked off on Jan 16, and nearly 76 million people have been vaccinated.

The federal government has also ramped up Covid-19 testing facilities across the country, with more than 248 million tests conducted so far, with more than one million tests conducted last Saturday.

Despite the vaccination and testing drive, the pandemic is intensifying with the situation going "from bad to worse", a senior government official said last week.

"We are facing an increasingly severe and intense situation, more so surely in some districts, but the whole country is potentially at risk," Dr Vinod Paul, the chairman of federal government's expert panel on vaccine administration, said at the weekly health ministry's media briefing last Tuesday.

Maharashtra has emerged as one of the major hotspots, with over one-third of the new cases reported daily countrywide coming from the state.

In the southern state of Karnataka, home to India's tech capital Bengaluru, the authorities have ordered gyms to be closed, barred functions at religious places and told cinema halls, bars, pubs and restaurants to limit the number of people allowed in.

New Delhi has recorded more than 3,500 cases, its highest this year, but its chief minister ruled out another lockdown for now.

Experts said the main reason for the surge is people not strictly following Covid-19 protocols.

Large gatherings of people have occurred in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, where election campaigns were held.

There are also crowds in Haridwar city in the northern state of Uttarakhand, where people take a dip in the holy river Ganga during the ongoing Kumbh festival.

India follows only the United States and Brazil in infections.

The government has intensified its vaccination drive in recent weeks, but the shots have been slow to reach India's 1.3 billion people.

