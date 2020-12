India's Covid-19 cases pass 10 million mark

NEW DELHI • India surged past 10 million Covid-19 cases yesterday, official data showed, the second-highest in the world, although new infection rates appear to have fallen sharply in recent weeks.

The number of cases increased by just over 25,000 in 24 hours, according to the health ministry, while the total number of deaths from the virus in India now stands at 145,136.

In September, the vast nation of 1.3 billion people had been recording daily new cases of almost 100,000 and looked on track to surpass the United States as the worst-hit country.

But the outbreak has accelerated in the US and appears to have lost momentum in India, despite the country being home to some of the most crowded cities on the planet.

The United States, with a population a quarter the size of India's, has been reporting upwards of 200,000 new cases daily in recent weeks, 10 times as many as India.

India's fatality rate is also considerably lower - less than half that of the US.

Residents in the capital New Delhi told Agence France-Presse news agency that they were still worried but were more comfortable than before about leaving their homes.

"Obviously, the fear levels have come down over time. Initially, it was more scary," said housewife Huma Zaidi, 46.

"But we are still taking precautions, like wearing masks when going out and avoiding social gatherings." India has lifted restrictions on most activities to boost the struggling economy, although some states and territories have reimposed curbs.

"I plucked up my courage and went out for lunch for the first time in six or eight months," said language instructor Simpy Dhar, 44.

"However, my fear is not eliminated completely. I know coronavirus is still out there."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE