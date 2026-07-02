India’s capital announces permanent anti-pollution curbs for toxic winter months

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Government data from the last three years indicates that Delhi’s air quality deteriorates from Nov 1 to Feb 15.

NEW DELHI – The government of India’s national capital territory of Delhi has announced a spate of measures to curb air pollution during winter, months ahead of the annual season when the city often becomes the world’s most polluted.

Government data from the last three years indicates that Delhi’s air quality deteriorates from Nov 1 to Feb 15, when the average air quality index (AQI) generally ranges from 312 to 342. An AQI of 0 to 50 is considered to be “good”.

Authorities previously imposed anti-pollution measures during this period according to a graded action plan when air quality dropped below a certain level.

Under the new curbs announced on July 1 , they will now be in place continuously from Nov 1 to Feb 28, irrespective of AQI.

These include doubling of parking charges to discourage the use of private vehicles, staggered timings at all government offices, and a ban on all outdoor civil construction activity except essential public infrastructure projects.

Between Nov 1 and Jan 31, all government and private offices will also be mandated to operate with half their staff physically present and the rest working from home.

Violators will face penal action, including prosecution, the announcement said.

The government this week also announced a cash incentive of over US$1,000 (S$1,300) t o car owners willing to scrap their old vehicles for EVs as part of a new policy aimed at reducing pollution. REUTERS