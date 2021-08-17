India's bid to raise palm oil production causes concerns

India, the world's largest importer of palm oil, is pushing to increase domestic production of the commodity to reduce its ballooning edible oil import costs, part of a national initiative to make the country self-sufficient in cooking oils.

The move was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Aug 9, with funding of more than 110 billion rupees (S$2 billion) which includes support for farmers growing oil palm.

The government hopes to triple domestic production of palm oil to 1.1 million tonnes by 2025-26. This will require expanding oil palm acreage from around 357,000 hectares at present to one million hectares by 2025-26.

India imports around 15 million tonnes of edible oil worth US$10 billion (S$14 billion) every year that constitutes nearly 70 per cent of its annual edible oil requirement. Around nine million tonnes comprise palm oil and its derivatives that are sourced mostly from Indonesia and Malaysia.

Much of the land for domestic oil palm cultivation will be made available in India's north-east and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, regions that have been deemed suitable for the crop. However, the push to intensify palm oil monoculture in these two biodiversity hot spots has raised concerns.

Commercial oil palm cultivation in the two regions has been encroaching into community-owned forest lands that are used for jhum cultivation and is likely to further eat into this traditional agricultural model that is a better form of land use compared to oil palm monoculture.

Under the jhum cyclical model of land use, people slash and burn patches of forests to grow a diverse range of crops including rice and vegetables - sometimes as many as 30 different crops over two hectares - following which forest cover is allowed to regenerate on the cultivated land, before it is farmed again.

This cycle in Mizoram, a north-eastern Indian state, usually ranges from five to seven years.

Dr T.R. Shankar Raman, a senior scientist with the Nature Conservation Foundation who has studied the shifting agriculture practice in Mizoram, said that in most cases, locals slash and burn regenerated forest cover on land that has been cultivated in the past.

"In the north-east, as in other tropical regions, thanks to bamboo and other trees, there is a fairly rapid and dense regrowth of secondary forests on cultivated areas. Of course, it is not as diverse as an undisturbed or mature forest but it is definitely far superior to something like oil palm, which is a permanent form of deforestation," he told The Straits Times.

In a 2016 paper co-authored with Dr Jaydev Mandal, an assistant professor at M.C. College in Barpeta, Assam, Dr Raman reported that jhum landscapes in Mizoram had higher bird diversity than teak and oil palm plantations there. While oil palm plantations had the lowest forest bird species richness (10 species), followed by teak plantations (38), jhum forests and fields registered 50 species compared to outer edges of rainforests that had eight more.

The average lifespan of a commercial oil palm plantation is more than 25 years. Oil palm is also water intensive, requiring 280 to 350 litres of water per plant per day. Dr Lalnuntluanga, a professor of environmental science at Mizoram University in Aizawl, said oil palm cultivation is being pushed in Mizoram with little concern about the long-term impacts it will have on the state's ecology, including on its food security and water table.

However, studies suggest that palm oil cultivation in India can be expanded without threatening biodiversity-rich landscapes.

Researchers have suggested that oil palm, considered to be the most efficient oilseed with nearly five times more production per unit area than other leading oilseed crops, be cultivated on existing agricultural land.

A May 2019 paper in Tropical Conservation Science recommended converting acreage under other oilseed crops, such as rapeseed and sunflower, and food crops such as rice, to oil palm plantations. The suggestion that paddy acreage be diverted to oil palm cultivation was reiterated in a study published in Nature in June this year.

It recommended converting rice fields that produce less than two tonnes of rice per hectare to palm oil as a viable trade-off that could prevent destruction of forests and grasslands as well as safeguard food security and livelihoods of local communities.