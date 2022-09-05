India's Bengaluru hit by flooding, traffic snarls after heavy rain

BENGALURU - Large parts of India's tech capital Bengaluru were under water on Monday after torrential rains lashed the city, causing crippling traffic disruptions and prompting offices to issue work-from-home orders to employees.

The city is home to companies such as Amazon, Flipkart and Wipro, all of whom run logistics and other operations there.

Several firms, including Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs and Indian food delivery company Swiggy asked employees to work from home, several people who work there told Reuters.

Social media asked commuters to avoid certain routes because of heavy water-logging.

Local television showed people wading in waist-deep water and long traffic jams. REUTERS

