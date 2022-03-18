News analysis

India's AAP party gears up to shake up federal politics with win in Punjab

Mr Bhagwant Mann addresses supporters after taking the oath as Chief Minister of Punjab during the swearing-in ceremony in Khatkar Kalan village on March 16, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
NEW DELHI - Stand-up comedian-turned-politician Bhagwant Mann of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a speech after his swearing-in as the chief minister of the northern state of Punjab on Wednesday (March 16) said that he wanted people to feel that a "mature government" had come to power.

A 10-year-old party, the AAP had just won 92 out of the 117 seats in the state election riding on voter disenchantment with well-entrenched politicians. The 134-year-old Congress party, which previously held sway in the state, managed to garner a paltry 18 seats in the poll.

