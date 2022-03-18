India's AAP party gears up to shake up federal politics with win in Punjab

NEW DELHI - Stand-up comedian-turned-politician Bhagwant Mann of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a speech after his swearing-in as the chief minister of the northern state of Punjab on Wednesday (March 16) said that he wanted people to feel that a "mature government" had come to power.

A 10-year-old party, the AAP had just won 92 out of the 117 seats in the state election riding on voter disenchantment with well-entrenched politicians. The 134-year-old Congress party, which previously held sway in the state, managed to garner a paltry 18 seats in the poll.