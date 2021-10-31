Indians riveted by drug case involving Shah Rukh Khan's son

A drug case involving Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old son has dominated headlines in India, and triggered a debate on everything from the country's law on narcotics and drug investigating agency to celebrity children.

Some believe it has also exposed fault lines in Indian society.

Aryan Khan was arrested on Oct 2 during a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which was acting on a tip-off about drugs on board a cruise ship that was to sail from Mumbai to Goa.

No drugs were found on the 23-year-old but he was charged by the NCB for various offences related to possession, consumption and sale of illegal substances, all of which could lead to a maximum sentence of 20 years under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

The NCB found six grams of cannabis on Arbaaz Merchant, a friend of Khan.

Both men were granted bail on Thursday but a lower court's observation that Khan had "conscious possession", as he knew about the drugs on his friend, triggered heated debate on whether the NCB was overreaching.

Khan was released from a jail in Mumbai yesterday. Under the law, drug addicts can get immunity by volunteering to go for treatment.

"NDPS of course attracts stringent punishment and because of that, the quality of evidence required is of a higher standard. In this case, the prosecution said there is no recovery from Khan and only six grams were found on his friend. So, at the most, it is a case of consumption," said Supreme Court lawyer Shilpi Jain.

"What seems to have happened is that this case is under the glare of the media, and investigation agencies, which feel more accountable to justify the arrest, seem to have invoked sections that do not ordinarily apply," he added.

Two witnesses for the NCB in the case also appear to have fallen through. One took a selfie with Khan that went viral and his newfound fame resulted in the police finding out that he was wanted in a cheating case.

The second witness accused NCB investigators of trying to extort 250 million rupees (S$4.5 million) from Shah Rukh Khan.

Ms Jain said the case had also taken on "political overtones" because the NCB officers involved were under the federal government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Maharashtra state government, as the case took place in Mumbai, which is under the rival Shiv Sena party.

Music composer Vishal Dadlani tweeted that Khan's family is being used as "a soft target" to divert attention from a massive drug haul at Mundra port, in Gujarat. Some 3,000kg of heroin had been seized from a shipment on Sept 13 and the drug haul received scant media attention compared with the Aryan Khan case.

The fault lines in society were clearly apparent online in the reaction to the Khan case. Social media trolls gleefully concluded it was comeuppance for rich and privileged children of Bollywood stars.

Others said Khan was being targeted because he is a Muslim amid deep religious polarisation within society.

Shah Rukh Khan is married to a Hindu and the couple are seen as a stellar example of religious unity at a time when Hindu nationalist groups have targeted inter-religious marriages.

The actor himself has warned of religious polarisation, declaring in 2015 that it would take "India into the dark ages".

"There are many threads in this case: Hindu-Muslim, rich-poor and politics. It shows the deep religious polarisation of society," said sociologist Shiv Vishwanathan.

Yet another question that has emerged is whether Bollywood has a drug problem. The film industry has been under the spotlight since the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year. Fans believe that he was murdered even as the NCB went after his girlfriend and fellow actor Rhea Chakraborty for obtaining drugs for him.

The case appears to have lost steam since she was offered bail.