Indians rally on Twitter using Abba Jaan, a Muslim term for father

NEW DELHI - Ms Viji Venkatesh has always referred to her father as Babuji. A Tamil growing up in the 1960s in Delhi, where her father worked as a bureaucrat, she and her family adopted the term - used to refer to a man with respect - instead of Appa, the Tamil word for father.

But on Monday, Ms Venkatesh, 70, tweeted a 1950s black and white photo of her late Babuji working at his desk and referred to him in another manner - Abba Jaan.

My #AbbaJaan at his desk

Delhi 1950s pic.twitter.com/nyJhy46ogH — Viji Venkatesh 🇮🇳 (@vijivenkatesh) September 13, 2021

She was one among many Indians of different faiths who embraced the term - used commonly by Muslims to refer to their fathers - contributing to a Twitter trend this week of people sharing heartwarming stories of paternal love and benevolence.

It was a pushback aimed at salvaging the term's dignity after it was besmirched by Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath, who used it as a communal slurfor dog-whistle politics.

Addressing a public gathering on Sept 12 in Kushinagar in UP, he said, smirking and accompanied by loud cheers, that prior to 2017 "people who say abba jaan" would "digest", or monopolise state-subsidised rations.

The BJP was elected to power in 2017 in India's most populous state, which has around 220 million inhabitants.

His words were an attack on Samajwadi Party, the BJP's rival Mr Adityanath accused of appeasing Muslims. "If someone swallows rations for the poor (today)… the person will surely go to jail," he warned, touting his party's policy of "development for all, but appeasement for none". The chief minister had used the term earlier as well to refer to Samajwadi Party's founder and his predecessor's father, Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The UP chief minister's double-edged remark this time, ahead of state elections early next year, has been interpreted by many as crude Muslim-baiting, angering Muslims as well as non-Muslims who took up their cause online.

Mr Alishan Jafri, 23, an independent journalist based in Delhi, described the chief minister's commentsas an attempt to "strip Muslims of their dignity and transform lovely words into abuses". He reacted on Monday by inviting social media users to share stories and photos about their fathers using #HamareAbbaJaan (Our Abba Jaan), and help assert it is not a slur.

"I wanted to reclaim the dignity of the term," he told The Straits Times.

#HamareAbbaJaan

He taught us the value of truthfulness, honesty and above all humanity pic.twitter.com/5qfpzefwnc — Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) September 13, 2021

Certain terms used by Muslims have degenerated into slurs over the years, whispered behind their backs or even chanted brazenly in slogans at protests. This includes miyan (a gentleman) and mullah (a scholar).

Ms Venkatesh, the managing trustee for a charity in Mumbai that cares for cancer patients, said she shared her Babuji's photo because he had brought her up to respect everyone. "I was never told this is a Muslim or this is a Catholic. We never ever viewed anybody other than as an individual, a human being, a friend. It was as basic as that," she told ST.

"It breaks my heart to see the India I grew up in disappear in front of my eyes," she added, without assigning blame to any party. Acknowledging social media's limited reach, Ms Venkatesh still hoped that the Abba Jaan stories shared online would help people come together in any small way.

"I don't know what doing what I did on Twitter is going to achieve, but if I sit quietly and do not voice my opinions, then I am not fit to be called a citizen of this country," she said.

My father just as he joined the Army in 1941. He made me what I am. My #AbbaJaan pic.twitter.com/D2jQyTKzqn — Nirupama Menon Rao 🇮🇳, നിരുപമ മേനോൻ റാവു (@NMenonRao) September 13, 2021

Some have, however, expressed the concern that amplifying Muslim terms targeted by right-wing Hindu forces - even in a well-meaning way - could prove counterproductive, rendering them more popular and helping to co-opt them as slurs. Mr Jafri thinks otherwise.

"There needs to be an ideological challenge to this whole ideology and cult of hatred that seeks to make India's Muslims feel as if they are second-class citizens and humiliate them," he said.

"Had we not posted pictures of our fathers and said this is not a slur, this term too would have been converted into one and used more recklessly ahead of the election. The next time Yogi Adityanath uses something like this, he knows there will be an ideological pushback, that people won't be humiliated by his pettiness and will vocally tell him that they do not agree with him."