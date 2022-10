NEW DELHI - The senior customer care executive travelled from the southern Indian city of Chennai to Bangkok for what he thought was a debt-free life and a better paying job.

Enticed by an all-expenses-paid data entry job that doubled his monthly salary to US$1,200 (S$1,720), the man, who requested his name to be changed to Mr Sajid Ahmed over safety concerns, instead became a tiny cog in a massive South-east Asian job scam.