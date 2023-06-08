Indian wrestlers suspend protest after minister promises swift probe of federation chief

NEW DELHI - India’s top wrestlers decided to suspend their protests on Wednesday after the country’s sports minister promised a swift probe of their federation chief who has been accused of sexually harassing female athletes.

The wrestlers had been camping in New Delhi since April seeking arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has denied the allegations.

Last month, the protest site was cleared and several wrestlers were briefly detained as they kept demanding action against Mr Singh, who is also a powerful politician and a federal lawmaker.

Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia was part of the wrestling delegation that met Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at his residence on Wednesday, a meeting that lasted nearly six hours.

“The government has assured that they would complete the police investigations against Singh by June 15 so we have suspended protest till then,” said Mr Punia, who won the men’s 65kg freestyle bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

Mr Singh, a leader from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party and six-time MP has been accused of sexually assaulting seven female athletes, including a minor.

His lawyer rejected all the allegations levelled by the wrestlers and said Mr Singh was cooperating with the police in the probe.

Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik, Asian Games champion Vinesh Phogat and Mr Punia had to be talked out of plans to dump their medals in a river in protest on May 30.

“Those moments when we were dragged and roughed up by the police were deeply humiliating for all the wrestlers as all we want is justice for seven female victims of sexual abuse,” Mr Punia said.

The rumbling protest and police action against the top athletes have shone a spotlight on government’s staggered pace in dealing with a criminal complaint against a member of their political party.