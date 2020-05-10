Indian villagers want gas plant shut

VISAKHAPATNAM (Andhra Pradesh) • Villagers placed the bodies of three victims of a deadly gas leak from an LG Polymers plant in southern India at the gates of the site yesterday, and demanded the factory be shut down immediately and its top management arrested.

Toxic styrene gas spewed out of the plant near the southern city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh state last Thursday, killing at least 11 people and forcing about 800 to be hospitalised for treatment.

Hundreds of survivors remain in hospital.

Villagers yesterday staged a sit-in at the plant's gate with three bodies of victims as the director-general of police visited the plant, Reuters' partner ANI reported.

Some protesters barged into the compound, and police had to block their way to allow officials investigating the leak to go in and out.

Protesters shouted "We want justice!" and demanded the permanent closure of the plant, which is near residential areas, ANI said.

They also called for the arrest of the management of LG Polymers, which is a subsidiary of LG Chem, South Korea's biggest petrochemical company.

Meanwhile, police have filed a negligence and culpable homicide complaint against the management of the LG Polymers plant.

In a statement yesterday, LG Polymers apologised to all those affected by the incident and said it would extend all possible support to ensure those affected and their families were taken care of.

"The company is committed to work closely with the concerned authorities in India to investigate the cause of this incident," LG Polymers said.

It said its initial investigations suggested the tragedy was caused by leaking vapour from a styrene monomer storage tank.

The incident took place after the company tried to restart operations following the partial easing of the country's coronavirus lockdown.

"The situation is better now but we can't say it is completely normal. The temperature in the tanks has been brought down by 120 degrees but we need to bring it down further by 25 degrees," senior police officer Swaroop Rani told AFP.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE