Indian village cheers Harris' inauguration

THULASENDRAPURAM (Tamil Nadu) • Residents of Ms Kamala Harris' ancestral village in India celebrated her inauguration as Vice-President of the United States yesterday by setting off firecrackers and distributing food.

Thulasendrapuram - a leafy village about 320km south of the city of Chennai - is where Ms Harris' maternal grandfather was born more than a cen-tury ago.

Calendars featuring the faces of US President Joe Biden and Ms Harris were also distributed throughout the village by a cooperative.

Shopkeeper G. Manikandan said: "A local politician conducted a special prayer, and villagers have been distributing sweets and letting off firecrackers since the morning."

The scenes were in contrast to the sombre mood in Washington - locked down due to security concerns and the threat of the coronavirus - where Mr Biden and Ms Harris were sworn in yesterday.

Ms Harris, who was born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, both of whom emigrated to the US to study, visited Thulasendrapuram when she was five and has recalled walks with her grandfather on a beach in Chennai.

Separately, artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture featuring Mr Biden and Ms Harris.

Ms Harris is the first woman, first black American and first Asian American to win the second-highest US office.

REUTERS