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Donald Trump Avenue adjoins the US consulate in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, and is near the offices of Microsoft, Google and Amazon.

HYDERABAD, India – A key road named after US President Donald Trump in India’s opposition-ruled tech hub of Hyderabad has drawn criticism from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party, which dismissed the move as “hypocrisy”.

US-India ties have deteriorated during Trump’s second term, with Washington imposing high tariffs on Indian goods, punishing New Delhi for purchasing Russian oil, and engaging closely with India’s arch-rival Pakistan.

The road in the capital of the southern state of Telangana, ruled by the main opposition Congress party, adjoins the US consulate and is near the offices of major American tech companies such as Microsoft, Google and Amazon.

The road received its new name, Donald Trump Avenue, on June 23, at a time when Congress has been accusing Modi of being “compromised” by not taking on Trump on issues from the tariffs to US attacks on Indian-crewed tankers during the Iran war.

“Rahul Gandhi says President Trump (is) hurting Indian interests,” Shehzad Poonawalla, a spokesman for Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, said on X on June 24, referring to the top Congress leader.

“Then why is his government in Telangana giving the ultimate tribute to him by renaming a road after him?”

The move drew criticism from other political parties when unveiled earlier in June, with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) calling it “outrageous” and demanding its withdrawal.

Congress says the renaming gesture demonstrates Hyderabad’s “growing role” in the partnership of the two countries.

Trump has not visited Hyderabad during his two terms in office, although predecessors Bill Clinton and George W. Bush did.

Trump and Modi met on the sidelines of last week’s Group of Seven summit in France and agreed to push forward a trade deal they have been negotiating. REUTERS