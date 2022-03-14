Indian students recount evacuation as missiles fly, tanks roll in

Mr Gouri Shankar Parida, 25, said he was scared, but relieved, when he boarded an evacuation bus last Tuesday that would take him away from the war zone at Sumy State University in eastern Ukraine.

An earlier escape plan, just a day before, had fallen through after a planned safe corridor was no longer viable with renewed fighting between the Ukrainians and Russians.

More than 1,200 students from India, Africa and West Asia were trapped at the university for nearly two weeks after the first Russian missiles began raining from the sky and Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine.

Sumy saw intense fighting, including in the university's vicinity, making escape near impossible for the students, including some 700 Indians studying to be doctors.

"I was so nervous (to get on the bus). We saw tanks moving up and down from the university and missiles landing (over the last two weeks)," said Mr Parida, a medical student, who spoke to The Straits Times while on a train from Lviv to Poland last Wednesday. "But then it was so horrible (back at the university). We had almost no food and no drinking water."

The students' dire situation inflamed public opinion in India, adding further pressure on the government to evacuate them.

One Indian student was killed in Kharkiv, bringing the war's fallout into Indian homes.

The rescue operation started out as one for just Indian students but it ended with other foreign students as well after Indian officials got in touch with the Red Cross in Ukraine to join the students' convoy for added protection.

Phone calls between top leaders in India and in Ukraine and Russia, as well as hectic parleys involving Indian diplomats on the ground, put together a narrow window to get the students out - the last of more than 20,000 Indian nationals stuck in Ukraine.

A team of officials was flown from New Delhi to assist the Indian embassy in Ukraine and others on the ground. Sources said Indian embassy officials went as far as to check if bridges on the route were still intact.

The evacuation finally began last Tuesday morning with a convoy of 35 buses, including 12 for Indian students from Sumy to Lokhvytsia, 150km away.