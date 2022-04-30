Indian students hope to be back in China

Ms Rachita Kurmi, a third-year medical student at Shandong University in Jinan, China, has not put away her suitcase since returning home to India for the winter vacation in January 2020.

The 21-year-old remains hopeful of returning to campus.

"I never put it (suitcase) back because if they call, I can then rush to the airport," said Ms Kurmi, who is among 20,000 Indian students - more than 50 per cent of them studying medicine - desperately waiting for China to ease its strict Covid-19 visa ban imposed in 2020.

The issue of their return was taken up by Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar when his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi was in New Delhi last month. But the Indian government says it has yet to receive a positive response even as Beijing has reportedly lifted restrictions on other South Asian students from Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Ms Kurmi's frustration with having to continue her studies online for more than two years is now compounded by the fact that her sister Yogita has found herself caught in the same predicament.

Her sister was admitted to Ukraine's Ternopil National Medical University but had to return within a few months of admission after Russia invaded the country in February.

"I felt so bad advising her to go study in Ukraine. I told her not to think of China. Now she is in the same boat as me with online classes. My parents were devastated when she came back," said Ms Kurmi.

While her heart is set on resuming studies in China, she is also exploring the possibility of transferring to colleges in other countries as a back-up plan in case the China travel ban remains.

"For other degrees, things can be (done) online. Medical courses cannot be studied online. I don't get lab experience or clinical exposure," she said.

Indian students have been heading to China and other countries, including Russia, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines, for a medical degree.

They have gone overseas largely because of the limited number of medical seats and intense competition to get into a medical college of choice at home. Last year, more than 1.5 million Indian students took nationwide competitive exams for 82,000 places in private and public medical colleges.

Costs for private medical colleges range anywhere from five million rupees (S$90,200) to 10 million rupees for the entire course.

Students say the fees can be as low as 2.5 million rupees or less in China.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi said the government was concerned about the students' situation.

"We understand their pain. They are here, they came a long time ago, they need to complete classes, they're doing online. This is exactly what we've been sharing with the Chinese side, saying, look on a humanitarian (basis), they need to look at this and... find a solution to this," said Mr Bagchi.

"If they (China) have done so for some other countries, maybe they can do that for our students also, but I don't have a positive answer yet."

The issue is now another potential irritant in the bilateral relationship, already buffeted by border troubles. A violent clash in Ladakh in 2020 led to the loss of life on both sides, with tensions spreading to other points of the border. Talks are ongoing to resolve the troubles and disengage from remaining points of the border. New Delhi has maintained that ties cannot go back to normal unless the current border issues are sorted out.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has, for now, warned prospective students against applying to Chinese medical colleges, highlighting the continuing travel ban. It has also warned that it does not recognise online medical courses.

The Indian students have been campaigning for an arrangement that will allow them to get some clinical experience from Indian medical colleges.

Yesterday, a group of students held a protest in the capital New Delhi to highlight their plight.