Indian states impose curbs as Omicron infections mount

Omicron cases are rising rapidly in India, with the number almost touching 1,900 after the first two were recorded on Dec 2.

Metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata account for more than 75 per cent of cases of the new variant, said Dr N.K. Arora, chairman of the Covid-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation.

Omicron has overtaken Delta as the dominant variant in major cities, but the state health authorities are still monitoring the latter closely as it causes more severe symptoms and fatalities.

"India is clearly in the third wave of Covid-19, and the whole thing seems driven by Omicron," Dr Arora told news channel NDTV.

At least 86 per cent of the Covid-19 cases reported over the past two days in Delhi involved the Omicron variant.

The national capital, which struggled with overwhelmed hospitals and depleted oxygen supplies during the second wave of the pandemic last year, reported 382 Omicron cases on Monday.

Yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tested positive for Covid-19. The health authorities have yet to identify the variant.

The western state of Maharashtra - the worst hit by Covid-19 last year - has the highest share of reported Omicron cases, at 568.

It has banned gatherings of more than five people until Friday, but the restriction may be extended.

Densely populated Mumbai has tightened isolation rules, with the municipality announcing that a whole residential building would be sealed if more than a fifth of flats had Covid-19 patients.

The eastern city of Kolkata in West Bengal has set up containment zones and restricted incoming flights from Mumbai and Delhi to twice a week.

South Africa announced the presence of Omicron on Nov 24, and the World Health Organisation declared it a variant of concern two days later.

Shortly after Dec 2, when India recorded its first two cases, the government revised international travel, testing, containment and surveillance guidelines.

As Covid-19 cases began rising, Indian states aggressively implemented curbs. Most banned New Year's Eve celebrations and imposed night curfews in the week leading up to Jan 1.

Still, between Dec 27 and Sunday, infections rose across the country by 181 per cent. Gujarat, Delhi and Haryana saw their highest daily spike in cases in nearly seven months.

The coastal state of Goa, whose economy is largely dependent on tourism, did not impose restrictions on New Year festivities, and this led to a huge influx of visitors last week. A video showing hundreds of people, allegedly mostly tourists, walking on a road near Baga Beach in North Goa on Jan 1 was widely shared on Twitter.

More than 10 per cent of tests in Goa are now positive for Covid-19.

Schools and colleges, which were reopened only recently, have been ordered to close in Goa until Jan 26, and a curfew has been imposed from 11pm to 6am.

Other states - including West Bengal, Haryana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh - are also closing schools.

This week, India started offering the Covid-19 vaccine cleared for emergency use for 15-to 18-year-olds. Many high schools were coordinating with the health authorities to offer the vaccine on their premises, but have had to forgo their plans amid closures.

Experts note that the numbers of deaths and hospitalisations are relatively low, even though Covid-19 case numbers are mounting.