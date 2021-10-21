Indian siblings turn heads into canvases with unusual haircuts

DABWALI (India) • In a small salon in a nondescript town in northern India, a haircut is not just a trim or a crew cut but an opportunity to get some art embossed on the back of your head.

Brothers Rajwinder Singh Sidhu and Gurwinder Singh Sidhu in Dabwali town in India's Punjab state are now famous in their small part of the world for giving haircuts shaped in images of the customer's choice.

With requests for images ranging from the Taj Mahal, complete with its turrets and towers, to a lifelike portrait of late pop star Michael Jackson, the brothers use a range of trimmers, scissors and pencils, among other tools, to get every minute detail of the hairdos right.

"In the beginning, we used to give anyone we could get hold of free haircuts so that we could practise our skills on them. Some days we used to practise till 2am, because during the day we used to run the regular salon," Mr Rajwinder, the younger of the two brothers, told Reuters.

These days the brothers, aged 29 and 31, charge US$20 (S$27) to US$30 for their special hairdos, and say they have plans to take their business beyond India.

Their salon is seeing a steady stream of customers who want to draw attention to themselves at social gatherings or events but do not want something lasting, like traditional tattoos.

"Today, I got a (haircut that looks like the) Taj Mahal. The monument is very beautiful, and with this... I will stand out in the crowd," said salon customer Darbar Singh, showing off his brand-new haircut.

REUTERS