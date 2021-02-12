Indian rescuers try drilling from above into disaster-hit tunnel

TAPOVAN (India) • Indian rescuers yesterday began drilling from above a debris-filled tunnel in a desperate bid to reach dozens of people who have been missing since a flash flood four days earlier that was most likely caused by a breaking glacier.

Rescue workers have toiled night and day, clearing rocks and mud from the tunnel at a damaged hydroelectric plant at Tapovan in Uttarakhand state in northern India, since Sunday's disaster.

More than 170 people remain missing elsewhere in the Himalayan state, which is slightly smaller than Switzerland, after the disaster.

Because of the amount of debris, only 34 bodies have been recovered so far.

Amid fading hopes for the missing, the tunnel operation has made slow progress, clearly frustrating desperate relatives of those yet to be accounted for.

Yesterday, the rescuers turned to a new method, attempting to drill down into one of several side tunnels to reach the missing men, the authorities said.

"This is connected to the main tunnel at a point beyond the slush and debris," rescuer Vivek Pandy told The Times of India daily newspaper.

"We hope that the trapped workers are in an auxiliary tunnel which can be accessed."

There have been no signs of life from the missing men - thought to number between 25 and 35 - but rescuers and relatives are hoping that they have somehow managed to stay alive.

The disaster saw a barrage of water and debris hurtling down a valley at terrifying speed and with frightening power, sweeping away bridges and roads, and hitting two hydroelectric plants.

The cause of the disaster is thought to have been a chunk of glacier breaking off.

The construction of dams, dredging of riverbeds for sand, and the clearing of forests for new roads - some to beef up defences on India's shared border with China, others for Hindu pilgrims - are also thought to be contributing factors.

It may take days for more bodies to be recovered from under the tonnes of debris and a thick soup of grey mud.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE