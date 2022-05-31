Indian rapper killed in gang-related attack

NEW DELHI • An Indian rapper with a major following both at home and among the diaspora in Canada and Britain was gunned down near his home town in a gang-related killing, Indian police have said.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu - known as Sidhu Moose Wala to his 11 million followers on YouTube and millions of fans - was driving his sport utility vehicle in the northern Indian state of Punjab on Sunday afternoon when he was attacked by suspects in two or three cars who fired about 30 bullets.

Mr Viresh Kumar Bhawra, state police chief, said the killing "looks like an inter-gang rivalry" and added that a Canada-based gangster known as Goldy Brar "has claimed the responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang".

Mr Bhawra, who is facing questions about reducing Sidhu's security detail last week, said the rapper was not travelling with his bodyguards and even left his bulletproof vehicle at home.

Sidhu, 28, earned a particularly large following among young Punjabi men with his catchy rap videos that attacked rival singers and politicians, and portrayed him as a man who fought for the community's pride, delivered justice and gunned down his rivals.

The rapper unsuccessfully contested state elections as a candidate for India's main opposition Congress party earlier this year.

The political bid attracted additional scrutiny and criticism of Sidhu's work, with rivals accusing him of glorifying guns, Sikh nationalism and gang culture.

His biggest hits, such as Legend, Old Skool, Devil and Just Listen, are among the most popular tunes on different short-video platforms in India.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann yesterday announced a judicial commission and promised that the "perpetrators of the heinous crime will be behind the bars soon".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE