Indian PM Modi's party plans outreach to counter spreading protests against citizenship law

NEW DELHI (BLOOMBERG) - Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party is stepping up public outreach programmes across India to garner support for a new religion-based citizenship law, which triggered violent protests where 23 demonstrators were killed in clashes with police.

The Bharatiya Janata Party plans to hold more than 250 press conferences and distribute printed material in local Indian languages to counter the spreading protests as anger grows over what demonstrators say is an attack on the country's secular Constitution. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the BJP's parent organisation, will also carry out a door-to-door campaign.

The Prime Minister is expected to address a public rally of his supporters on Sunday (Dec 22) to launch his party's campaign to elect a local government in the national capital region of Delhi. In his last rally, Mr Modi had stoked tensions further by saying protesters could be identified by the clothes they wear, a reference to headscarves and other Islamic attire.

At least 17 people have been killed in the state of Uttar Pradesh, four in Assam and two in Karnataka as police cracked down on demonstrators. More than 1,200, including political leaders, have been detained after the authorities tried to quash the protests that have spread to almost all major Indian cities.

In New Delhi, 26 people have been sent to judicial custody, including Chandrashekhar Azad, leader of a lower caste political grouping Bhim Army. The arrests came after violence erupted near Jama Masjid, a Mughal-era mosque last Friday, India Today reported.

In Uttar Pradesh, where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state would take "revenge" by seizing properties and auctioning them to recover damages from violent protesters, the BJP government has begun identifying and sealing assets of those accused, the Times of India reported.

The new law bars undocumented Muslims from neighbouring nations including Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh from seeking citizenship in India. It's seen as a precursor to a nationwide citizens register that aims to weed out illegal migrants and which critics say is expected to be used against Muslim citizens by the government led by the Hindu nationalist BJP.

The government has tried to quash protests by warning broadcasters to "abstain" from showing content that's "against the maintenance of law and order or which promotes anti-national attitudes", according to a Ministry of Information and Broadcasting letter tweeted by the Times of India.

The nationwide unrest poses the biggest challenge to Mr Modi in his six-year reign. Since Mr Modi won a resounding second term, it's the third move that adversely affects Muslims, who form about 14 per cent of India's 1.3 billion population.

In August, his government revoked regional autonomy in Muslim-majority Indian Kashmir. Last month, the Supreme Court handed Hindus control of the disputed site of a demolished mosque. Mr Modi's party has promised to build a temple there.

The law has also raised concerns overseas. India lodged a protest against Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's criticism of the law. Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday issued a series of tweets warning of the possibility that India may pose a threat to his nation to divert attention from the protests. He didn't expand on the nature of the threat. "As these protests are increasing, threat to Pak from India is also increasing," Mr Khan said on Twitter.

"This sequence of events has dramatically accelerated negative international press attention that began with the abrogation of Article 370 in August," said Mr Paul Staniland, assistant professor of political science at the University of Chicago, who specialises in political violence and international security in South Asia. "These protests seem to have received more sustained international attention because of their all-India character."

CONCERNED STATES

India's Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah had said that the citizenship law would be followed by a national register that will ask people to prove their citizenship.

Yet, some Indian states including those ruled by BJP's allies have announced that they will not implement the move after the nationwide protests. These so far include Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Kerala.

Meanwhile, Indian television and social media feeds have been deluged by news of spreading demonstrations, led mostly by students of all faiths. They have stepped out in solidarity with their counterparts in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh where police entered campuses and beat up protesters.

The government has refused to back down. And Internet shutdowns in Uttar Pradesh - a state that's the size of Brazil - and in Mr Modi's home state of Gujarat and parts of Karnataka continue.

The longest shutdown has been recorded in Kashmir, the country's only Muslim-majority territory, where the block has been in place since August when the government scrapped the state's decades-old autonomy.

Protests against the citizenship law come amid the slowest economic growth in more than six years, rising unemployment and a growing unease fuelled by a series of surprise government decisions that affect India's Muslims. The legislation has raised fears about damage to India's traditional secular ethos enshrined in its Constitution that treats all religions equally.