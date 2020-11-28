Indian pharma firm to make Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW • Indian pharmaceutical company Hetero will manufacture more than 100 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine per year under the terms of a deal unveiled yesterday between it and Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund.

The move, which RDIF cast as another step in its efforts to scale up international manufacturing of its flagship vaccine, will see Hetero begin production in India at the start of next year, according to a joint statement on the Sputnik V Twitter account.

The statement said Phase II-III clinical trials were still under way in India, which with a population of more than 1.3 billion is the second-most populated country in the world after China.

Although the Russian authorities gave Sputnik V their regulatory approval under an accelerated procedure in August, trials in Russia, designed to assess its safety and efficacy, are also ongoing.

"While we look forward to the clinical trial results in India, we believe that manufacturing the product locally is crucial to enable swift access to patients," said Hetero's director of international marketing B. Murali Krishna Reddy.

India's tally of Covid-19 infections stands at 9.27 million, the second-highest in the world after the United States, with more than 135,000 deaths.

Another Indian drug maker, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, is conducting clinical trials of Sputnik V, and has said it expects late-stage trials to be completed by March.

RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev said earlier this week that Moscow and its foreign partners had the capacity to make more than a billion doses of Sputnik V starting next year - enough to vaccinate more than 500 million people - and that it would cost less than US$20 (S$27) per person on international markets.

