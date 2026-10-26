Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi acquitted in defamation case

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Rahul Gandhi (above), the leader of India’s main opposition Congress party, was accused of calling India’s Home Minister, Amit Shah, a “murder accused” during a state election campaign speech in 2018.

SULTANPUR, India – Rahul Gandhi, the leader of India’s main opposition Congress party, was acquitted in a defamation case by a local court on Oct 26 , TV channels said.

The acquittal comes amid Gandhi’s united opposition campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India’s Chief Election Commissioner over a controversial revision of voter lists.

Gandhi, 56, the scion of the Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty and top leader of Congress, which has mostly ruled India since it gained independence from the British, was in court in the northern town of Sultanpur when the verdict was pronounced.

His supporters burst crackers, beat drums and waved party flags as he left the court after the acquittal, images on TV showed.

Gandhi was accused of calling India’s powerful Home Minister Amit Shah, who was then head of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, a “murder accused” during a state election campaign speech in 2018.

The case was filed in Sultanpur in the Uttar Pradesh state by a member of the party and the verdict was announced on Oct 26.

A court in Modi’s home state of Gujarat had convicted Gandhi in 2023 in a separate defamation case over a “Modi surname” remark, which briefly cost him his seat in Parliament. REUTERS