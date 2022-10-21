Indian news site withdrew story critical of Meta, rattling journalists over unverified sources

BENGALURU - An Indian independent news website withdrew a major investigation into Meta recently after several technical experts pointed out that its evidence seemed inauthentic.

The events surrounding the report by The Wire have raised concerns among journalists in India about the capacity of local newsrooms in one of the largest social media markets, to investigate big tech.

The issue is also closely watched as some initially suspected if The Wire, one of few Indian media outlets still critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, might have been the victim of an organised attempt to plant fake news. In 2018, Amnesty International said that the phone of The Wire’s editor Siddharth Varadarajan was targeted with the Israeli spyware Pegasus, which is only sold to national governments.

The investigative story was published on Oct 10 alleged that Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, had allowed Amit Malviya, the head of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s social media wing, to unilaterally get other users’ Instagram posts taken down. The report was withdrawn nine days later on Oct 19.

The article alleged that Mr Malviya received his power from Meta’s XCheck programme, a review system the social media company says is uses to prevent posts of high-profile users from being removed.

If true, the article’s findings have worldwide ramifications: it meant that Meta granted more unprecedented privileges to high-profile users than was previously understood.

The Wire’s revelation went viral, in part because Mr Malviya is infamous for regularly sharing disinformation and hate speech videos himself.

Meta on its part has been accused of coddling the BJP government. The Wall Street Journal in 2020 reported that Meta had hired employees in India who lobbied against taking down hate speech by Hindu nationalists close to the government.

The Wire reporters said their Meta story was based on internal documents obtained from an unnamed source within the company. Meta issued a strong denial, saying that “the underlying documentation” used in the piece “appears to be fabricated.”

When global and Indian tech experts raised questions about its report, The Wire published another story with a screenshot of what it claimed was an internal email from Meta’s communications head Andy Stone. In it, he appeared to ask “how the hell” one of the cited documents “got leaked” and called for two Wire reporters to be placed “on watchlist.”

But that second story raised new doubts. Tech reporters said Mr Stone’s email text did not sound like American English. Meta’s chief information security officer Guy Rosen tweeted that Mr Stone’s email was “a fake.”

The Wire then shared what it said was a cryptographic verification of Mr Stone’s email. It also claimed that two independent domain experts had confirmed that the email came from Mr Stone’s address.

Within two days, however, both quoted experts said that screenshots of their emails had been falsified.

Technical experts and journalists who have demanded accountability from Meta over its hate speech and disinformation policies asked why The Wire did not properly verify the sources and emails before publishing the story.

“I thought it could be a source burning The Wire, up until the Andy Stone email and then the further rebuttals and expert emails. Those were created by The Wire and not the source,” said Pranesh Prakash, co-founder of the Centre for Internet and Society in Bengaluru, India. He said The Wire had been lax in fulfilling its editorial responsibilities.

Mr Prakash however added that The Wire had shown integrity by withdrawing the story pending review, “which few Indian media organisations do even if the stories are proven to be entirely false.”

Lawyer Apar Gupta, founder of the Delhi-based Internet Freedom Foundation, said, “There is an urgent need for independent and thorough investigative journalism in India that holds big tech and social media companies like Meta accountable.”

He hoped that the “immediate chilling effect” of The Wire’s mistakes “will not last,” and that this would “be a genuine moment of reflection” for Indian newsrooms that will lead to instituting better reporting and verification procedures.