Straitstimes.com header logo

Indian man killed after eating ‘sweet’ bomb

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Some rural communities use balls of dough packed with gunpowder to kill wild boars. The homemade devices resemble a common Indian dessert called rasgulla (above).

Some rural communities use balls of dough packed with gunpowder to kill wild boars. The homemade devices resemble a common Indian dessert called rasgulla (above).

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PEXELS

  • An Indian man, Rajendra Barautiya, 35, died after a crude bomb disguised as a rasgulla exploded in his mouth in Madhya Pradesh, police said.
  • Police said such homemade devices are used by some rural and tribal people to kill wild boars, but they can look like the sweet and cause deadly confusion.
  • Two men have been arrested and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, while police said the motive is still under investigation.

AI generated

NEW DELHI – An Indian man died after a crude bomb disguised as a traditional sweet exploded in his mouth, police said on Nov 13.

Some rural communities use the homemade devices to kill wild boars by packing balls of dough with gunpowder, often sourced from firecrackers or quarries.

But they also resemble a common Indian dessert called rasgulla, a soft, round sweet soaked in sugar syrup – and traditionally eaten whole.

The dead man was identified as Rajendra Barautiya, 35.

He was gathered around a bonfire on Nov 10 in Dindori district, in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, when a fellow villager brought the “sweet” and another gave it to him.

“The bomb, used by some tribal people in the area to kill wild boars, was offered to this man,” police officer Rekha Singh told AFP. “It exploded in his mouth.”

Barautiya was rushed to hospital with severe injuries but died.

Two men have been arrested and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

“We don’t know if the motive was to kill, or if it was a mischief,” Singh added. “That is a matter of investigation.” AFP

More on this topic
Man in Thailand suspected of killing wife by putting small bomb in her mouth
‘I could taste gunpowder in my mouth’: Woman in China mistakes firecracker for candy, bites on it
See more on

India

Bombings/Explosions

Crime

Food and drink

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.