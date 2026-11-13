Indian man killed after eating ‘sweet’ bomb

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Some rural communities use balls of dough packed with gunpowder to kill wild boars. The homemade devices resemble a common Indian dessert called rasgulla (above).

NEW DELHI – An Indian man died after a crude bomb disguised as a traditional sweet exploded in his mouth, police said on Nov 13 .

Some rural communities use the homemade devices to kill wild boars by packing balls of dough with gunpowder, often sourced from firecrackers or quarries.

But they also resemble a common Indian dessert called rasgulla, a soft, round sweet soaked in sugar syrup – and traditionally eaten whole.

The dead man was identified as Rajendra Barautiya, 35.

He was gathered around a bonfire on Nov 10 in Dindori district, in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, when a fellow villager brought the “sweet” and another gave it to him.

“The bomb, used by some tribal people in the area to kill wild boars, was offered to this man,” police officer Rekha Singh told AFP. “It exploded in his mouth.”

Barautiya was rushed to hospital with severe injuries but died.

Two men have been arrested and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

“We don’t know if the motive was to kill, or if it was a mischief,” Singh added. “That is a matter of investigation.” AFP