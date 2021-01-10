Indian forces detain Chinese soldier at flashpoint border

NEW DELHI • Indian forces have detained a Chinese soldier on the disputed Himalayan frontier where the world's two most populous countries fought a deadly battle last year, the Indian military said yesterday.

It is the second detention on the high-altitude border since the pitched battles last June, when 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed.

Both sides have since poured tens of thousands of troops and heavy weaponry into the tension zone in the Ladakh region, currently in the grip of freezing winter temperatures.

The Indian army said in a statement that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier was "apprehended" on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), as the border is known, in the early hours of Friday and taken into custody.

"The PLA soldier is being dealt with as per laid-down procedures, and circumstances under which he had crossed the LAC are being investigated," the statement added.

China has called for the swift return of the soldier. China Military Online, a news portal run by the military's official PLA Daily newspaper, said the Indian authorities should "promptly transfer" the soldier back to China and "jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border area".

Another Chinese soldier was briefly held by Indian forces in the same region last October.

India and China have disputed their frontier for seven decades and fought a brief war in 1962.

The two sides blame each other for the current stand-off.

The neighbours have held several rounds of disengagement talks, but failed to ease the military build-up.

India's Foreign Ministry said last Friday that the two sides have agreed to a new round of talks between senior commanders.

