Indian firm to help ensure long-term supply of malaria jab

India's vaccine production capacity has been praised as the world seeks to vaccinate its way out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described it as "one of the best assets the world has today". India has supplied Covid-19 vaccine doses to various nations to support their fight against the coronavirus.

Now this asset is being tapped for a campaign against another dreaded disease that affected 229 million individuals and killed 409,000 globally in 2019 - malaria, a mosquito-borne disease.

Bharat Biotech, the Indian company that developed the country's first indigenous vaccine against Covid-19, has been roped in to ensure long-term supplies of a malaria vaccine being piloted in three African countries under the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Malaria Vaccine Implementation Programme (MVIP).

According to an agreement announced on Jan 27, multinational pharmaceutical firm GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), which in 1987 developed the vaccine known as RTS,S/AS01, will transfer manufacturing rights of the RTS,S antigen component to Bharat Biotech. This is the weakened or inactivated part of a pathogen used in the vaccine to trigger an immune response.

GSK, headquartered in Britain, will retain production of the adjuvant, an ingredient used in some vaccines to help create a stronger immune response, and supply it to the Indian firm. GSK will supply the adjuvant till the end of 2042.

Effective against Plasmodium falciparum, the deadliest malaria parasite globally and the most prevalent in Africa, GSK's vaccine provides partial protection against malaria in young children. It has been approved for use in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, where it was rolled out under the MVIP in 2019.

About 1.5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered under immunisation programmes across these three countries, and about 560,000 children have received at least the first dose of the recommended four-dose regimen.

More than one million children will have been reached by the time the evaluations of the pilots are completed in 2023, Ms Sally Ethelston, a spokesman for non-profit public health organisation Path, told The Straits Times by e-mail.

Path, a partner of GSK and WHO on the MVIP collaboration agreement, provides technical and project management support.

The product transfer agreement with Bharat Biotech has been described as a cost-effective solution to ensure long-term supply of the malaria vaccine as demand is anticipated to rise.

GSK estimates that its antigen manufacturing facility has fewer than 10 years of service remaining.

If the vaccine is recommended by WHO for wider use, demand is estimated by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to exceed 50 million doses annually.

GSK is donating up to 10 million doses for use in the MVIP and has committed to provide up to 15 million doses a year till the end of 2028. It is expected that by 2029, Bharat Biotech will be the sole supplier of the vaccine.

The Hyderabad-based company has facilities to support a supply of at least 15 million doses, and plans to expand its manufacturing capacity, some of which could be used for the RTS,S antigen.

Dr Krishna Ella, Bharat Biotech's chairman and managing director, has said that the company is "geared up for large-scale manufacturing, and to provide continuous long-term supply of this life-saving vaccine".